Rays' Ryan Garton: Called up from Triple-A
Garton was called up to the majors on Friday, Fox Sports Florida reports.
Garton will be taking the roster spot vacated by the injured Xavier Cedeno. As a player with options who was one of the last men cut from the Rays in spring training, expect Garton to spend lots of time up-and-down between Triple-A and the major leagues this year. He had an excellent start in the minors, as he racked up 10 strikeouts and allowed just one run on three hits over 6.2 innings.
