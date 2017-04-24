Rays' Ryan Garton: Takes loss in first outing
Garton (0-1) gave up two earned runs on three hits and a walk over an inning in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Astros. He also recorded a strikeout.
Garton surrendered RBI singles to Brian McCann and Yuli Gurriel in the 10th, giving the Astros a two-run advantage that the Rays couldn't overcome in the home half of the frame. It was the 27-year-old righty's first appearance since being called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday to replace Xavier Cedeno (forearm), following an excellent start to his minor-league campaign (10:4 K:BB, .136 BAA over 6.2 innings). Despite the disappointing outcome, with Cedeno expected to miss extended time, Garton should have plenty of opportunities to make up for the stumble.
