Yarbrough was traded to the Rays on Wednesday as part of the return package for Drew Smyly.

Yarbrough is the least exciting of the three players the Rays netted for Smyly, as he projects as a back-of-the-rotation starter or middle reliever. He posted a 2.95 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 99:31 K:BB in 128.1 innings at Double-A last year.