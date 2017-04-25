Rays' Shane Peterson: Another timely hit Monday
Peterson went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Orioles.
The 29-year-old outfielder continues to provide timely hits, with his fourth-inning two-bagger Monday plating Brad Miller and Steven Souza, Jr. and extending his hitting streak to six games. Peterson has racked up six RBI over his 27 at-bats since being summoned from Triple-A Durham on April 14 in the wake of Mallex Smith's hamstring injury, although he's still likely destined for a demotion once the latter returns.
