Rays' Shane Peterson: Drives in career-high four runs in majors return
Peterson went 1-for-3 with four RBI from a two-run home run, a run-scoring groundout and a sacrifice fly in Friday's 15-5 win over the Orioles. He also walked once.
Having just been called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Durham, Peterson started in left field and came through with a career-high RBI total. The 29-year-old has provided serviceable production at the major-league level this season, slashing .268/.326/.463 with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBI. Colby Rasmus' hip injury figures to afford Peterson a decent amount of playing time for at least the next week-plus.
