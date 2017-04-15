Rays' Shane Peterson: Homers in Rays debut
Peterson, just called up from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in a 10-5 win over the Red Sox on Friday.
Peterson blasted a 375-foot shot to right with Logan Morrison aboard to open the scoring on what would be an explosive offensive night for the Rays. It was an auspicious debut for the career minor leaguer, who's only logged 233 major league plate appearances in a pro career that spans nine-plus seasons. Peterson worked out of the eight-hole and was deployed as the designated hitter Friday, but he could see some time in the outfield during his stint in Tampa.
