The Rays selected Peterson's contract from Triple-A Durham on Friday.

Tampa Bay placed Mallex Smith on the disabled list Friday and need outfield depth. Peterson may carve out a few at-bats per week for as long as he's up, but that may not last long with Colby Rasmus (groin) moving toward his activation from the DL.

