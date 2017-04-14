Rays' Shane Peterson: Joining big-league club
The Rays selected Peterson's contract from Triple-A Durham on Friday.
Tampa Bay placed Mallex Smith on the disabled list Friday and need outfield depth. Peterson may carve out a few at-bats per week for as long as he's up, but that may not last long with Colby Rasmus (groin) moving toward his activation from the DL.
