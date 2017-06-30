Rays' Shane Peterson: Raps out pair of hits Thursday
Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Pirates.
The 29-year-old snapped out of an 0-for-6 mini-slump that encompassed his previous three games and tallied his first two-bagger since April 24 in the process. Peterson has provided serviceable production at the plate during his major-league stints this season, and his current stay with the big-league club could potentially extend through Kevin Kiermaier's recovery from a fractured hip.
