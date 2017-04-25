Rays' Shane Peterson: Sits out Tuesday
Peterson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Peterson has been a staple in the Rays' lineup since being called up, and he's rewarded them by batting .333 (9-for-27) thanks in part to a modest six-game hit streak. He'll head to the bench for a night off with southpaw Wade Miley taking the ball for Baltimore, allowing Peter Bourjos to pick up a start in left field.
More News
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Another timely hit Monday•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Stays hot in Wednesday's win•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Homers in Rays debut•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Joining big-league club•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Second homer of spring Monday•
-
Podcast: Trade targets, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...