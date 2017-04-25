Peterson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Peterson has been a staple in the Rays' lineup since being called up, and he's rewarded them by batting .333 (9-for-27) thanks in part to a modest six-game hit streak. He'll head to the bench for a night off with southpaw Wade Miley taking the ball for Baltimore, allowing Peter Bourjos to pick up a start in left field.