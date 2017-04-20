Peterson went 2-for-3 with a double and run in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Tigers.

The 29-year-old has gone 5-for-12 with a double, a home run and three RBI over his first three starts, leading to a .357 average over 14 overall plate appearances. He projects for a return back to Triple-A Durham once Mallex Smith (hamstring) returns from the disabled list, but his performance is certainly helping tide the Rays over during the latter's absence.

