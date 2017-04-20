Rays' Shane Peterson: Stays hot in Wednesday win
Peterson went 2-for-3 with a double and run in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Tigers.
The 29-year-old has gone 5-for-12 with a double, a home run and three RBI over his first three starts, leading to a .357 average over 14 overall plate appearances. He projects for a return back to Triple-A Durham once Mallex Smith (hamstring) returns from the disabled list, but his performance is certainly helping tide the Rays over during the latter's absence.
More News
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Homers in Rays debut•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Joining big-league club•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Second homer of spring Monday•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Drives in two in Monday win•
-
Rays' Shane Peterson: Inks minor-league deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make their case
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...