Peterson went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Peterson has seen action in 12 game since his latest call-up from Triple-A Durham and has been a solid contributor overall, with Saturday's production bringing his season line to .277/.342/.446. The veteran outfielder's three-hit night was his first of the season and fourth multi-hit effort of 2017 overall.