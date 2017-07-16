Rays' Shane Peterson: Three-hit effort in Saturday's win
Peterson went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Angels.
Peterson has seen action in 12 game since his latest call-up from Triple-A Durham and has been a solid contributor overall, with Saturday's production bringing his season line to .277/.342/.446. The veteran outfielder's three-hit night was his first of the season and fourth multi-hit effort of 2017 overall.
More News
