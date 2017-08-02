Cishek logged his seventh hold in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros, allowing a hit over two-thirds of an inning.

Cishek hasn't missed a beat since joining the Rays, having strung together three straight scoreless efforts spanning a total of 3.1 innings. Manager Kevin Cash seems comfortable deploying the veteran in a number of different setup scenarios thus far, which should continue affording him plenty of hold opportunities.