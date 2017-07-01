Rays' Steven Souza: Blasts 15th bomb of season Friday

Souza went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs Friday against the Orioles.

Souza's 15th homer of the year came in the 10th inning to give the Rays a divisional win. It was his fourth homer over his last 14 games, and he currently owns a .484 slugging percentage, which is his biggest fantasy asset this season, though it's far from an elite number.