Rays' Steven Souza: Collects three hits Saturday

Souza went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and two runs Saturday against the Orioles.

Souza cranked out his 16th bomb of the campaign to help lead the Rays to a road victory. He's now hit five homers over his last 15 games, and he's provided fantasy owners with solid value, especially based on his .500 slugging percentage.

