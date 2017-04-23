Rays' Steven Souza: Continues offensive tear with two-run homer
Souza went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's loss to Houston.
Now sporting a seven-game hitting streak (12-for-29) with five runs, two home runs and nine RBI, Souza continues to provide excellent fantasy numbers. He's shown potential in the past and has kick-started what has the makings to be a breakout campaign through the first few weeks of the season.
