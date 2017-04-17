Rays' Steven Souza: Drives in two runs against Red Sox
Souza went 2-for-4 with two RBI during Monday's loss to Boston.
The pair of RBI improved Souza to 10 for the campaign, and along with his .320/.424/.520 slash line, the 27-year-old outfielder is locked into a heater to start the year. He boasts a power-speed combo and has flashed potential in both categories since joining the Rays in 2015. However, he's struggled to make consistent contact at the highest level and has also missed games to injuries. Now in his third full season in the majors, a career year is well within reach, and Souza's strong start is an encouraging first step toward a breakout campaign.
