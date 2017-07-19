Rays' Steven Souza: Exits Wednesday's contest
Souza left Wednesday's game with an apparent leg injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Souza injured his left leg while attempting to steal second base during the first inning of Wednesday's contest against Oakland. He was removed from the game and replaced by Shane Peterson after getting assistance while walking off the field. There will be more information on the severity and diagnosis of Souza's injury within the next few hours.
