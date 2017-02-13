Rays Vice President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom said that Souza (hip) "will be ready for Opening Day or soon after," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The outfielder underwent hip surgery back in September, but it seems like his rehab is moving along well enough that he can be inserted back into the Rays outfield almost instantly once the regular season begins. The "soon after" caveat certainly isn't the thing fantasy owners wanted to hear, and a surgery as major as a hip surgery could inhibit his production a bit if he can't return to his previous form, so some caution should be taken when drafting him in case some effects from the surgery linger longer than expected.