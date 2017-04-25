Souza (elbow) is in Tuesday's lineup against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Souza bruised his elbow in Monday's game against the Orioles, but won't have to miss any time due to the ailment. He's hitting leadoff and starting in right field for Tuesday's matchup against Baltimore. Souza has had a tremendous start to the season and is hitting .333/.416/.590 with four home runs and 17 RBI after playing 21 games.