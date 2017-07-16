Rays' Steven Souza: Launches career-best 18th homer Saturday
Souza went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Angels.
Souza's 433-foot shot to center in the eighth closed out the scoring on the night for the Rays and represented his third homer of July. The slugging outfielder now has a career high in home runs (18) and is on pace for personal bests across the board in what has been a breakout season.
