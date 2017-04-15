Souza went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, solo home run, a walk and three runs in Friday's 10-5 win over the Red Sox.

Souza bounced back from a quiet last three games, a stretch in which he'd gone just 1-for-12. Friday's outing marked his fourth multi-hit effort of the season and pushed his RBI total to eight, leaving him just two behind team leader Logan Morrison. Souza is also sporting a team-high on-base percentage of .426 and is setting the pace with 13 hits as well. However, after the slugger had struck out only twice in the first seven games, he's now whiffed seven times in the last four contests.