Rays' Steven Souza: Pair of hits out of leadoff spot
Souza went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.
Souza is now slashing a solid .284/.364/.489 in 99 plate appearances out of the leadoff spot, a tally that includes 12 extra-base hits factoring in Sunday's double. The All-Star break comes at an inopportune time for the slugging outfielder considering he's hitting .333 over his first eight games of July, partly on the strength of four multi-hit efforts. Souza has even seen an improvement in his typically bloated strikeout rate, as his current 28.5 percent figure, while still in considerable need of improvement, is a notable improvement over last season's 34.0 percent.
