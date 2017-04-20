Rays' Steven Souza: Pair of timely hits Wednesday
Souza went 2-for-5 with two RBI singles in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Tigers.
Souza's second hit of the day was particularly important, as it brought the Rays to within one run in the seventh. He has gone 5-for-12 with four RBI over his last three games, but Souza has also struck out at least once in nine consecutive games. Even a slight bump in contact rate would boost his already impressive .328/.426/.500 line.
