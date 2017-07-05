Rays' Steven Souza: Plates a pair with two-bagger Tuesday

Souza went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a run in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Cubs.

Souza operated out of the leadoff spot and delivered a timely two-bagger in a five-run fourth that extended the Rays' lead to 6-1. The slugging outfielder has gotten July off to a strong start, hitting safely in the first three games of the month and driving in four runs over that span on the strength of four extra-base hits (three doubles, one home run). Souza also wrapped up June with a 2-for-4 effort against the Orioles last Friday that featured a three-run blast, giving him an impressive six RBI over his last four contests overall.

