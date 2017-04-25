Souza won the American League Player of the Week award Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The slugger enjoyed a momentous stretch between April 17 and 23 when he posted a quartet of multi-hit games, two doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine RBI and six runs. Souza has taken his game up a notch across the board thus far this season, slashing .333/.416/.590 over his first 90 plate appearances.