Rays' Steven Souza: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Souza (foot) is in Wednesday's lineup against the Astros, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Souza fouled a ball of his foot during Monday's contest, and was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to the lingering issue. Although the team diagnosed Souza's injury as a left foot contusion, it appears as though he's healthy enough to give it a go, as the 28-year-old is back in right field and batting ninth for Wednesday's outing.
