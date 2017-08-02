Rays' Steven Souza: Scratched from lineup Wednesday
Souza (foot) was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This will mark the second straight game Souza was scratched from after originally being listed in the starting lineup. He apparently felt some lingering pain while attempting to run prior to Wednesday's contest, so the Rays will again give him the day off to help him recover. Mallex Smith replaced him in right field. Souza should be considered day-to-day for now; his status for Thursday's game will likely depend on how he feels during warmups again.
