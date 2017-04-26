Souza banged out three singles in five at-bats Tuesday against the Orioles.

He didn't drive in or score any runs, but Souza showed no issues swinging the bat just one day after banging his elbow in the outfield and suffering what sounded like a pretty severe bruise. The bruise might make him a bit more hesitant to attempt stolen bases for a bit, but Souza hasn't really been a contributor in that category. At this point, fantasy owners are much more interested in the combination of power and average that he's shown in the early going. That said, while he's always been a high-BABIP guy, this year's .455 mark is clearly due for regression. Souza's hitting .349 right now, but it's unlikely that he's a .300 hitter over the course of a full season.