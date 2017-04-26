Rays' Steven Souza: Seemingly unbothered by elbow bruise
Souza banged out three singles in five at-bats Tuesday against the Orioles.
He didn't drive in or score any runs, but Souza showed no issues swinging the bat just one day after banging his elbow in the outfield and suffering what sounded like a pretty severe bruise. The bruise might make him a bit more hesitant to attempt stolen bases for a bit, but Souza hasn't really been a contributor in that category. At this point, fantasy owners are much more interested in the combination of power and average that he's shown in the early going. That said, while he's always been a high-BABIP guy, this year's .455 mark is clearly due for regression. Souza's hitting .349 right now, but it's unlikely that he's a .300 hitter over the course of a full season.
More News
-
Rays' Steven Souza: In Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Suffers elbow injury Monday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Recognized for recent offensive tear•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Continues offensive tear with two-run homer•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Single shy of cycle Thursday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Pair of timely hits Wednesday•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...