Rays' Steven Souza: Smacks 17th homer Friday
Souza went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Souza provided one of the few bright spots on the night for the struggling Rays offense and he's now matched the career high for homers he set last season. The 28-year-old slugger is off to a strong start in July as well, having compiled three multi-hit efforts in his first six games of the month. Despite still striking out at an accelerated clip (101 whiffs over 82 games), all three components of his .267/.366/.498 line represent career highs.
