Rays' Steven Souza: Suffers elbow injury Monday
Souza suffered a bone bruise on the inside of his right elbow during the sixth inning of Monday's 6-3 loss to the Orioles and is considered day-to-day, Jeff Seidel of MLB.com reports.
The slugging outfielder, who'd just received American League Player of the Week honors earlier in the day, suffered the injury trying to scale the right-field wall to corral a shot off the bat of Hyun Soo Kim. While subsequent X-rays were negative, he remains questionable for Tuesday's game. "I think he's pretty sore," manager Kevin Cash said. "Some sort of contusion that we'll monitor, and see how he feels coming in [Tuesday]."
More News
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Recognized for recent offensive tear•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Continues offensive tear with two-run homer•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Single shy of cycle Thursday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Pair of timely hits Wednesday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Drives in two runs against Red Sox•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Launches second home run of season•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...