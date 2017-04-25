Souza suffered a bone bruise on the inside of his right elbow during the sixth inning of Monday's 6-3 loss to the Orioles and is considered day-to-day, Jeff Seidel of MLB.com reports.

The slugging outfielder, who'd just received American League Player of the Week honors earlier in the day, suffered the injury trying to scale the right-field wall to corral a shot off the bat of Hyun Soo Kim. While subsequent X-rays were negative, he remains questionable for Tuesday's game. "I think he's pretty sore," manager Kevin Cash said. "Some sort of contusion that we'll monitor, and see how he feels coming in [Tuesday]."