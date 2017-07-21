Rays' Steven Souza: Thursday MRI comes back clean

Souza's MRI on his left hip confirmed there was no damage, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The news is the best possible under the circumstances for Souza, the team and fantasy owners, as there were fears the damage from his awkward slide in Wednesday's game could be more extensive. The positive MRI results on Thursday leave Souza's status as day to day, with the possibility that he could play Friday when the Rays open a home series versus the Rangers.