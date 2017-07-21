Rays' Steven Souza: Thursday MRI comes back clean
Souza's MRI on his left hip confirmed there was no damage, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The news is the best possible under the circumstances for Souza, the team and fantasy owners, as there were fears the damage from his awkward slide in Wednesday's game could be more extensive. The positive MRI results on Thursday leave Souza's status as day to day, with the possibility that he could play Friday when the Rays open a home series versus the Rangers.
More News
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Optimistic about avoiding DL stint•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Diagnosed with hip injury•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Exits Wednesday's contest•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Another round tripper in Monday's win•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Launches career-best 18th homer Saturday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Pair of hits out of leadoff spot•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...