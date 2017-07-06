Rays' Taylor Featherston: Inserted in Thursday's lineup
Featherston was placed into the lineup Thursday due to Tim Beckham's apparent injury, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
There hasn't been word on why Beckham was scratched from the lineup but Featherston will take over at second base while batting sixth. If Beckham winds up missing a little time, Featherston could get another start or two before the All-Star break, but Brad Miller (groin) is nearing a return from the DL so there are a decent amount of variables at play.
