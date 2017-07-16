Featherston was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tim Beckham is set to come off the DL after missing time with an ankle injury, bringing an end to Featherston's extended stay in the big leagues. The 27-year-old was originally brought in as an injury replacement for Brad Miller, but his .184 average through 38 at-bats won't earn him an extensive role with the squad. Featherston returns to Triple-A, where he slashed .270/.370/.394 over 46 games for Lehigh Valley before being traded to Tampa Bay.