Featherston went 1-for-3 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles.

Featherston has been productive in his last three starts, hitting safely in each and knocking in three runs overall. The 27-year-old continues to see occasional playing time in the infield, with Sunday's start having come as a result of Tim Beckham receiving the day off.