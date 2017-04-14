Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: Exits start with apparent injury
Guerrieri exited Thursday's outing with an undisclosed injury, Baseball America's Kyle Glaser reports.
Details are still forthcoming, but team trainers came out to check on Guerrieri and ultimately removed him from the game. According to Glaser, there was no tell-tale sign as to where Guerrieri suffered his injury, but Durham's training staff clearly did not to risk any further damage to one of the organization's best pitching prospects. More information on Guerrieri's injury figures to be made available before the weekend.
