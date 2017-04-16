Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: Lands on 7-day DL
Guerrieri was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Once one of the Rays' top pitching prospects, Guerrieri has lost some helium since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2013 while also experiencing some off-field transgressions. The severity of this latest setback with his elbow isn't yet known, but the Rays are likely to treat the 24-year-old with caution. Brent Honeywell, the organization's top pitching prospect, was promoted from Double-A Montgomery to fill Guerrieri's spot in the Durham rotation.
