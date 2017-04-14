Guerrieri was diagnosed with a right elbow injury after his early exit from Thursday's outing, Josh Norris of Baseball America reports.

Elbow injuries are always concerning for young pitchers, but the Rays have yet to announce the extent of Guerrieri's issue. He was visited by the training staff during Thursday's outing and was quickly removed from the game. The Rays' organization will likely take a very cautious approach with the young hurler's injury to ensure that Guerrieri doesn't aggravate it any further.

