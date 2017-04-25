Rays' Taylor Guerrieri: To miss extended time
Guerrieri (elbow) underwent an MRI on Tuesday that revealed no structural damage in his elbow, though he will likely be out for a couple of months, Mark Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Guerrieri has been on the disabled list since injuring his right elbow during an outing on April 13. The fact that no structural damage was found means that the 24-year-old will simply treat his ailment with rest and rehab as opposed to going under the knife. He's expected to be sidelined for a couple of months. More updates on his condition should become available as his rehab progresses.
