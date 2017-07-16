Beckham was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beckham is expected to be ready to play Sunday after missing just 10 days while nursing a sore left ankle. The 27-year-old, who is slashing a respectable .274/.327/.433 over 75 games this season, could find himself in a crunch for playing time upon his return, as Brad Miller and Adeiny Hechavarria respectively slot as the primary second baseman and shortstop for the time being.