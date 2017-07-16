Play

Beckham was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beckham is expected to be ready to play Sunday after missing just 10 days while nursing a sore left ankle. The 27-year-old, who is slashing a respectable .274/.327/.433 over 75 games this season, could find himself in a crunch for playing time upon his return, as Brad Miller and Adeiny Hechavarria respectively slot as the primary second baseman and shortstop for the time being.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast