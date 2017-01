Beckham agreed to a one-year, $885,000 contract with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Beckham was sent down after striking out 21 times in 78 plate appearances in August and did not return at any point in September. The first overall pick in 2008, he has provided defensive versatility for the Rays but little else over the past two seasons. He will not be assured of a spot on the Opening Day roster.