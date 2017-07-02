Rays' Tim Beckham: Back in lineup Sunday
Beckham (ankle) will start at shortstop and bat sixth Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Beckham only missed one game due to the left ankle injury, which he had previously sustained in Friday's series opener. Though he'll settle in at shortstop in his return to action, Beckham is expected to see most of his future starts at keystone with the newly acquired Adeiny Hechavarria set to handle shortstop duties on a regular basis. Hechavarria is just receiving a day off Sunday.
