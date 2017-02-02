Beckham is a candidate to take over the Rays' currently vacant second base job this coming spring, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The 2008 first-round pick is one of the two main candidates, along with Nick Franklin, that is expected to vie for the second-base job that belonged to the departed Logan Forsythe. Beckham slashed .247/.300/.434 with 12 doubles, five triples, five homers and 16 RBI over 198 at-bats in 2016 while sporting a bloated 31.2 percent strikeout rate. Although the 27-year-old boasts superior speed and and modest power, his motivation has come into question before. The most recent example came last Aug. 31, when a lack of hustle led to him forgo a scoring opportunity and earned him a demotion to Triple-A Durham for the duration of the campaign. Beckham does bring plenty of upside, however, so the expected battle with Franklin should be one of the more interesting to monitor this spring.