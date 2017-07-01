Rays' Tim Beckham: Could be available Saturday
Beckham (ankle) could be available off the bench during Saturday's game, while the team remains hopeful he can return to the lineup for the series finale Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Beckham is out of the starting lineup for Saturday's contest following a minor tweak of his ankle Friday night. Taylor Featherston will fill in at second, but the team could regain the services of Beckham as soon as Sunday.
