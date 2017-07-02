Beckham (ankle) sat out Saturday's contest against the Orioles but could be available Sunday according to manager Kevin Cash, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beckham's sore left ankle, which has gotten increasingly worse over the course of the last week, caused him to sit Saturday, but he's apparently a 50/50 proposition for Sunday's series finale. With the Rays being off Monday, the team could well opt to afford him an extra day of rest and have him return Tuesday. If Beckham does indeed sit, Taylor Featherston is likely to handle keystone duties once again.