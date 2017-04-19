Rays' Tim Beckham: Drives offense from bottom of lineup
Beckham went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a pair of runs scored against the Tigers on Tuesday.
He may have been the ninth hitter, but Beckham gave the Rays a lead they'd never relinquish in the bottom of the third with his second homer of the year. Beckham's getting a lot of run in the lineup right now, and he's rewarded by going 6-for-18 (.333) with a pair of homers in the last five games. Don't get too giddy over this start -- Matt Duffy's working his way back, and his return will cut deeply into Beckham's playing time -- but there's some short-term value to be found here in AL-only formats.
More News
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...