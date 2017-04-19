Beckham went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a pair of runs scored against the Tigers on Tuesday.

He may have been the ninth hitter, but Beckham gave the Rays a lead they'd never relinquish in the bottom of the third with his second homer of the year. Beckham's getting a lot of run in the lineup right now, and he's rewarded by going 6-for-18 (.333) with a pair of homers in the last five games. Don't get too giddy over this start -- Matt Duffy's working his way back, and his return will cut deeply into Beckham's playing time -- but there's some short-term value to be found here in AL-only formats.