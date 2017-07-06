Beckham has been battling a left ankle injury over the past few games, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This appears to be the reason why Beckham was scratched from Thursday's lineup. The team doesn't appear to be overly concerned with the problem, and given that he's already played through the ailment, it doesn't seem like an extended absence will be necessary to get him back into action. In the meantime, look for Taylor Featherston to be the Rays' primary second baseman.