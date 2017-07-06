Rays' Tim Beckham: Hampered by ankle issue
Beckham has been battling a left ankle injury over the past few games, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This appears to be the reason why Beckham was scratched from Thursday's lineup. The team doesn't appear to be overly concerned with the problem, and given that he's already played through the ailment, it doesn't seem like an extended absence will be necessary to get him back into action. In the meantime, look for Taylor Featherston to be the Rays' primary second baseman.
More News
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...