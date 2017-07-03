Rays' Tim Beckham: Hitless in Sunday return
Beckham (ankle) went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Orioles.
Beckham was able to take the field after leaving Friday's contest early and sitting out Saturday's game altogether. The versatile 27-year-old got the start at shortstop while Adeiny Hechavarria received a day off, but he's expected to continue primarily playing second base for the foreseeable future. Beckham is coming off his best month of the season in June, one that saw him slash .309/.390/.456 over 77 plate appearances.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...