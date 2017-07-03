Beckham (ankle) went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Orioles.

Beckham was able to take the field after leaving Friday's contest early and sitting out Saturday's game altogether. The versatile 27-year-old got the start at shortstop while Adeiny Hechavarria received a day off, but he's expected to continue primarily playing second base for the foreseeable future. Beckham is coming off his best month of the season in June, one that saw him slash .309/.390/.456 over 77 plate appearances.