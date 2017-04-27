Rays' Tim Beckham: Huge performance wasted Wednesday
Beckham went 3-for-5 with a double and two solo home runs in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.
It's the first multi-homer game of his career, and Beckham now has four long balls on the season to go with a solid .280/.299/.493 slash line. The 27-year-old's 2:25 BB:K through 21 games is still ugly, but if he keeps hitting the ball hard when he does make contact he'll continue to earn regular playing time with the Rays.
