Beckham was forced to leave Friday's game against Baltimore in the 10th inning after tweaking his ankle on a swing, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The severity of the injury is unclear at this point. Taylor Featherston replaced Beckham at second base for the game's final inning. Expect an update on Beckham's status before Saturday afternoon's contest, but consider him day-to-day for now.

