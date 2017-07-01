Rays' Tim Beckham: Not in Saturday's lineup
Beckham (ankle) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Beckham exited Friday's game in extra innings after tweaking his left ankle during a swing. The team has yet to release any information based on his injury, so consider him day-to-day for the time being. In his place, Taylor Featherston will man the keystone Saturday.
